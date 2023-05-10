Sully’s Steamers opening new location in Greenville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular bagel sandwich restaurant is opening a new location in east Greenville.

Sully’s Steamers announced it is coming to Pelham Road on Facebook.

The franchise will join 3 other Greenville County locations: downtown Greenville, Mauldin and Simpsonville.

There is no word on when the new location is supposed to open.

