Sully’s Steamers opening new location in Greenville
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular bagel sandwich restaurant is opening a new location in east Greenville.
Sully’s Steamers announced it is coming to Pelham Road on Facebook.
The franchise will join 3 other Greenville County locations: downtown Greenville, Mauldin and Simpsonville.
There is no word on when the new location is supposed to open.
