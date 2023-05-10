Traffic lights destroyed by storm impacting traffic in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Mauldin said Tuesday’s storm destroyed traffic lights in Mauldin and is now causing traffic issues on Wednesday.

City officials said the traffic lights at the intersection of Corn Road and East Butler Road were blown off of the wires and destroyed.

The Mauldin Police Department has a call in with the SCDOT to repair the lights, but they do not yet have an ETA on when the repairs will take place.

Until repairs are made, officials said an student resource officer from Mauldin High School will be directing traffic during the morning when students are arriving to school and in the afternoon when they are getting out of school.

At all other times, the intersection will be used as a four-way stop according to driver’s training.

MORE NEWS: Gold tournament renamed to honor legacy of Upstate deputy

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.