Upstate high school selected as host site for AI Bootcamp this fall

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Artificial Intelligence appears to be the wave of the future, and high school students in Anderson County can get a crash course on the technology this fall.

The Anderson Institute of Technology is hosting one of 28 AI Bootcamps from the Mark Cuban Foundation.

“This kind of environment, where it’s a hands-on kind of experience, and there’s no requirement to have a background on computer or whatever. It’s trying to create that interest,” said AIT Executive Director Dr. James Couch.

That interest could lead to a new career in a field the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects will continue to grow over the next several years.

“We have AI robots that will do search and rescue. We have self-driving cars that people can sit inside and drive along. Just a lot of things that are out there now,” said PLTW Computer Science Teacher Katharina Metallo.

Metallo is helping teach the boot camp in Anderson. The sessions are four hours each over four Saturdays in October and November. Students selected to participate will learn coding, machine learning, the language process of AI, and more.

“A very creative outcome that people will be able to have from it because AI can be used in so many different professions,” said Matello.

Transportation, access to laptops, and meals are all provided for students in the boot camp.

For more information or to apply, click here.

