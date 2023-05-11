Anderson Co. man sentenced for deadly 2022 shooting

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tenth Circuit Solicitor David Wagner announced that an Anderson County man recently pled guilty to a shooting that killed one person in 2022.

Wagner said Christopher Smith pled guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Smith also agreed not to seek any custody or visitation with his daughter.

In April 2022, Mary Jo McIntyre, who shared a child with Smith, was shot and killed near Meaders Lane in Honea Path.

According to video footage from a nearby house, McIntyre was pulling out of her driveway when a Chevy Equinox reportidly crashed into her car and fired a gunshot before speeding away. Sadly, McIntyre was later found dead in the driver’s seat of her car with a gunshot wound to her head.

Wagner stated that while video footage did not show who fired the gunshot, Smith was known to drive a Chevy Equinox and had gone to McIntyre’s house earlier that day. Wagner added that the Smith was also on a trespass notice from McIntyre’s home because of prior threats against her.

Investigators used cellphone records to track the Equinox to Atlanta, where it was found abandoned at a Greyhound bus station. However, Smith’s name badge was found inside, and paint samples matched the ones taken from McIntyre’s car.

“This is another sad domestic violence situation that has ended in tragedy,” Wagner said. “If you find yourself in an abusive relationship, seek help before it’s too late. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline or utilize one of our many local resources such as Safe Harbor, which is an Upstate organization helping domestic violence victims by helping them with a variety of services including shelter, counseling and legal support.”

