Artisphere festival returns to downtown Greenville

Sarah Lyons is an emerging artist at this year's Artisphere. You can find her at Booth #21. Artisphere runs May 12-14 in Downtown Greenville.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s renowned street festival Artisphere, which draws tens of thousands of people to downtown, is back for Mother’s Day Weekend.

Each year the community celebration of the arts brings in a crowd from across the country, generating millions of dollars for the city. Approximately 90,000 people attended Artisphere in 2022 and the festival had an $11.9 million economic impact.

This year the three-day festival is back with 143 artist booths along Main Street showcasing everything from paintings and ceramics to jewelry and furniture. Live art demonstrations give guests an inside look at how the artists create their work. A free craft area is open to children to create their own masterpieces as well.

A girl plays with a toy at Artisphere festival in downtown Greenville.
A girl plays with a toy at Artisphere festival in downtown Greenville.(FOX Carolina News)

The festival is free so no tickets or reservations are needed. Below are the hours for this weekend:

  • Friday, May 12 - Noon to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 13 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 14 - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Musical guests will perform throughout the weekend including Sunny War, Robert Jon & The Wreck, The Pinkerton Raid and Dazr. Dance, theater, and chorus showcases will be held on the stage at Falls Park.

For more information about the 2023 Artisphere festival, click here.

