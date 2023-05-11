AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning at a Stanly County school.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Morton was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at South Stanly High School.

An AMBER Alert has also been issued for Morton.

She was spotted leaving with an unknown middle-aged white man in a red car.

The man is the vehicle is suspected to be 30-year-old Duane Howard Bartlett.

Officials describe Morton as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call 911, the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at 704-985-0656 or *HP.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.