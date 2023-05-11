AMBER Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in Stanly County

Deputies said Stephanie Morton was last seen Thursday morning.
Stephanie Morton
Stephanie Morton(Stanly County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning at a Stanly County school.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Morton was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at South Stanly High School.

An AMBER Alert has also been issued for Morton.

She was spotted leaving with an unknown middle-aged white man in a red car.

The man is the vehicle is suspected to be 30-year-old Duane Howard Bartlett.

Officials describe Morton as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call 911, the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at 704-985-0656 or *HP.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer....
Former Greenville special ed teacher faces 20 rape charges in another state
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Cherokee County deputies arrested Phaedra Hall, 47, Kaleb Hall, 23, and Kevin Davis ,40, people...
3 arrested after deputies find 1100 fentanyl pills, other drugs in Gaffney home
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
Caleb Hiott
Drugs seized after deputies stop motorcycle in Anderson Co.

Latest News

Generic crime scene
SBI finishes investigation after suspect dies while in police custody
Kenzi Maguire rips the offering through the left side to plate a run in the 3rd.
Gamecocks take down Georgia
Cause of death revealed
Coroner releases new details after man accused of killing mother in Greenville Co.
Aline Bagwell celebrates 100th birthday
Upstate woman celebrates 100th birthday in style with friends and family
The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed