Clemson Softball’s Valerie Cagle wins 2023 ACC Player of the Year

For the second time in her career, redshirt junior Valerie Cagle has been selected as a Top 10...
For the second time in her career, redshirt junior Valerie Cagle has been selected as a Top 10 Finalist for the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year(Clemson)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Athletics announced that Clemson Softball’s Valerie Cagle was named the 2023 ACC Player of the Year Wednesday.

Clemson Softball announced the award in a post shared on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Cagle has excelled as a pitcher and batter this season. So far, she is hitting .456 with a program record of 18 home runs and maintained a 1.22 ERA through 32 appearances as a pitcher. Cagle also threw the program’s first perfect game in March.

Cagle also won ACC Player of the Year in 2021 and was a first-team selection in 2022.

In addition to Cagle, Millie Thompson, Ally Miklesh, Alia Logoleo and Carolina Jacobsen were named All-ACC Third Team.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Family of Genesys Rice at the bond hearing for the man charged in connection with her death.
Family of Simpsonville woman confronts murder suspect in bond court
Well-known Georgia doctor dies following plane crash, practice confirms
Well known Georgia doctor dies following plane crash, practice confirms
This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer....
Former Greenville special ed teacher faces 20 rape charges in another state
Gloria Satterfield
Murdaugh lying about lying in housekeeper’s death, attorney says

Latest News

Devin Willock (L) and Chandler (R)
Family files $40 million lawsuit in crash that killed UGA player, staffer
Gamecocks Make Baseball History
Gamecocks Make Baseball History
Furman head coach Bob Richey shakes hands with forward Jalen Slawson (20) after he was taken...
Furman’s Slawson invited to NBA Combine
NCAA Regional
Gamecocks Go Low, Move Into Second at Athens Regional