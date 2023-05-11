Clemson Softball’s Valerie Cagle wins 2023 ACC Player of the Year

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Athletics announced that Clemson Softball’s Valerie Cagle was named the 2023 ACC Player of the Year Wednesday.

Clemson Softball announced the award in a post shared on social media Wednesday afternoon.

🚨 @Val_Cagle is the …



2023 ACC Player of the Year!



For the second time in her career, Cagle is the ACC Player of the Year 👏



DETAILS - https://t.co/CYCe1j8Knk pic.twitter.com/lWstSQazPl — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 10, 2023

Cagle has excelled as a pitcher and batter this season. So far, she is hitting .456 with a program record of 18 home runs and maintained a 1.22 ERA through 32 appearances as a pitcher. Cagle also threw the program’s first perfect game in March.

Cagle also won ACC Player of the Year in 2021 and was a first-team selection in 2022.

In addition to Cagle, Millie Thompson, Ally Miklesh, Alia Logoleo and Carolina Jacobsen were named All-ACC Third Team.

