Coroner releases new details after man accused of killing mother in Greenville Co.

Bobby Quick, 47
Bobby Quick, 47(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office released the autopsy results for an elderly woman who was killed by her own son.

Investigators found 82-year-old Frances Quick unresponsive at Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard in February.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested Quick’s son, 47-year-old Bobby Eugene Quick II, who was living with her at the time. He is charged with murder after deputies say he struck her multiple times with a table leg.

The coroner said Quick’s cause of death was blunt force trauma and strangulation.

The exact date she died is unknown, but the coroner estimates it was Feb. 2 or 3.

