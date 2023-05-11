Deputies hosts event to give trailers identifying stamps in Spartanburg Co.

ATV Theft
ATV Theft(ATVist / Wikipedia / CC BY 3.0 via MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that they are hosting an event to allow residents to get unique identifying numbers stamped on their equipment.

Deputies said residents can have these stamps put on trailers, ATVs, commercial lawnmowers, golf carts and more.

According to deputies, the event is happening on May 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Lyman Mills Parking lot, located on Community Street in Lyman. They added that these identifying stamps will be given out for free.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Family of Genesys Rice at the bond hearing for the man charged in connection with her death.
Family of Simpsonville woman confronts murder suspect in bond court
Well-known Georgia doctor dies following plane crash, practice confirms
Well known Georgia doctor dies following plane crash, practice confirms
This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer....
Former Greenville special ed teacher faces 20 rape charges in another state
Gloria Satterfield
Murdaugh lying about lying in housekeeper’s death, attorney says

Latest News

Family of man killed by deputies calling for answers
Spartanburg Co. man’s family speaks on deadly officer-involved shooting
New VA campaign hopes to help veterans with mental health
New VA campaign hopes to help veterans with mental health
Meth discovered in package at Wellford post office
Meth discovered in package at Wellford post office
Spartanburg hosting gun buyback event
Spartanburg hosting gun buyback event