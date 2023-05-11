Deputies hosts event to give trailers identifying stamps in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that they are hosting an event to allow residents to get unique identifying numbers stamped on their equipment.

Deputies said residents can have these stamps put on trailers, ATVs, commercial lawnmowers, golf carts and more.

According to deputies, the event is happening on May 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Lyman Mills Parking lot, located on Community Street in Lyman. They added that these identifying stamps will be given out for free.

