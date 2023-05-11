Deputies make three ‘significant’ drug arrests in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said three ‘significant’ drug arrests were made on May 1.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 2:10 p.m., officials received information that a package containing a large amount of meth would be delivered to 28-year-old Joseph Kaleb Lee Cheatwood on Springdale Circle in boiling Springs. Deputies recognized the address since Cheatwood was on home detention from an arrest in February.

Deputies said the package was kept under surveillance until it arrived at the residence. During their search of the home, approximately seven pounds (3,178 grams) of meth was found. Cheatwood was arrested and charged with trafficking meth over 400 grams.

Roughly 2 hours later, deputies learned that 48-year-old Brian Frady of Cliffside, NC was trying to get three pounds (1,362 grams) of meth delivered to him. Surveillance was conducted on the package as it was being delivered to Frady at a convenience store at 8998 Hwy. 11 in Campobello.

Frady was arrested and charged with trafficking meth over 400 grams.

The third incident took place around 6:30 p.m. when deputies discovered 38-year-old David Oscar Rudicill was trying to get three pounds (1,362 grams) of meth delivered to him. Surveillance was conducted on the package as it was delivered to Wagon Wheel Road in Cowpens.

The Sheriff’s Office said officials attempted to arrest Rudicill but he fled in his car and refused to stop. Stop sticks were deployed to deflate two of the tires on his car, and after a short chase, he was taken into custody.

Rudicill was charged with the following:

Trafficking meth over 400 grams

Trafficking meth 28 grams or more

Two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime

Possession of a stolen pistol

Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Failure to stop

Driving under suspension

Reckless driving

Officials said all three suspects appeared before a magistrate judge on May 2 who deferred the setting of their respective bonds to a circuit court judge, and all three remain incarcerated at this time.

MORE NEWS: Spartanburg Co. man’s family speaks on deadly officer-involved shooting

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.