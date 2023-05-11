Furman to play Myrtle Beach Invitational

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman University has been invited to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational this coming November.

Coastal Carolina will be hosting the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

This invitational includes Liberty University, College of Charleston, Saint Louis University, Coastal Carolina, Vermont University, Wichita State University and Wyoming University.

Furman and the College of Charleston both advanced to the NCAA Tournament this season. Furman was able to upset the University of Virginia in a historic win, marking the second NCAA Tournament win in program history.

