Furman to play Myrtle Beach Invitational

Furman forward Tyrese Hughey (15) and forward Alex Williams, right, celebrate their win against...
Furman forward Tyrese Hughey (15) and forward Alex Williams, right, celebrate their win against Virginia during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Beth Hoole
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman University has been invited to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational this coming November.

Coastal Carolina will be hosting the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

This invitational includes Liberty University, College of Charleston, Saint Louis University, Coastal Carolina, Vermont University, Wichita State University and Wyoming University.

Furman and the College of Charleston both advanced to the NCAA Tournament this season. Furman was able to upset the University of Virginia in a historic win, marking the second NCAA Tournament win in program history.

