Gamecocks upset Texas A&M in SEC softball tournament

By Beth Hoole
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was worth the wait for South Carolina softball at the SEC tournament in Arkansas Wednesday.

The tenth seeded Gamecocks survived a marathon in the first round against seventh seeded Texas A&M.

The game was scoreless heading into extra innings thanks to dominate pitching from South Carolina. The Gamecocks staff limited the Aggies to just two infield singles on the day. Karsen Ochs started in the circle and went 2 2-3 innings, striking out a batter and allowing just two runners to reach on the infield singles. Donnie Gobourne came in for relief and finished the game off.

South Carolina had just three hits, while five Gamecocks were hit in the game.

South Carolina broke through in the eighth inning as Emma Sellers was hit to lead off the inning. After stealing second, Jordan Fabian was also hit by a pitch. With two outs and a 3-2 count, Riley Blampied delivered for the Gamecocks, singling through the right side, scoring Sellers from second.

Before the Gamecocks could wrap up the win the skies opened up and lightning forced the teams off the field. A more than four hour rain delay ensued before the two teams could resume the game in the middle of the eighth inning.

The Aggies nearly tied the game with the leadoff batter in the bottom of the eighth, but Marissa Gonzalez took away a home run, with a leaping catch down the left field line at the wall. Gonzalez bobbled the catch but recovered to snag the out and the play of the game.

Gobourne earned her 11th win of the season throwing the final 5 1-3 innings. At one point, she retired 11 Aggies in-a-row while not allowing a hit while striking out six and walking three.

The Gamecocks are back on the field Thursday to play second seeded Georgia in the quarterfinals. The two are scheduled to meet at 5:00 p.m. EST on the SEC Network.

