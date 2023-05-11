Mailman finds loaded gun in mailbox, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a loaded firearm was found by a mail carrier on Tuesday while delivering mail at an apartment complex.
According to the department, police were called to Walton Street to recover a loaded pistol. The mail carrier told officers as he was placing mail into a unit’s mailbox, he saw the firearm lying inside and then contacted the police.
Officers recovered the Browning Arms .22 pistol that had a round in the chamber.
Police are minding citizens to avoid touching a gun if you find a gun. The gun could be stolen or involved in criminal activity.
If possible, photograph the gun where it is and call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
