Mailman finds loaded gun in mailbox, police say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a loaded firearm was found by a mail carrier on Tuesday while delivering mail at an apartment complex.

According to the department, police were called to Walton Street to recover a loaded pistol. The mail carrier told officers as he was placing mail into a unit’s mailbox, he saw the firearm lying inside and then contacted the police.

Officers recovered the Browning Arms .22 pistol that had a round in the chamber.

Police are minding citizens to avoid touching a gun if you find a gun. The gun could be stolen or involved in criminal activity.

If possible, photograph the gun where it is and call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

