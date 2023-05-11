Meth in McGriddle wrappers leads to arrest of 2 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said methamphetamine found in fast-food wrappers during a traffic stop has led to the arrests of two people.

On Tuesday, deputies stopped a black Ford Fusion on I-85 near Mile Marker 7 during a proactive patrol. They said a search of the vehicle revealed more than 85 grams of meth inside sausage McGriddle wrappers.

Meth seized in Anderson Co. (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

Kala Brown and Jason Mauldin were arrested on drug trafficking charges. According to arrest warrants, Brown gave permission for the vehicle to be searched and the meth was found under the hood of the car.

Brown was rescued from a storage container on the property of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp in 2016.

