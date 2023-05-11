Julie Valentine’s mother, charged decades after 2 baby deaths, won’t serve prison time

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 30 years after baby Julie Valentine’s body was found in a vacuum cleaner box in Greenville, her mother has been sentenced.

Julie Valentine’s body was found on Valentine’s Day in 1990.

Brooke Graham was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse in April 2019 after police tracked her down through DNA. Investigators learned Graham was also the mother to a newborn baby boy whose body was found in the woods in 1989.

Graham will not serve prison time. She was sentenced to 5 years of home detention and 5 years of probation during a hearing on Thursday.

Graham pleaded guilty last year to two counts of neglect of a child and one count of desecration of human remains.

Graham has been on home detention for 1,448 days. Her attorney said Graham has multiple sclerosis and there are “substantial” health concerns regarding incarceration.

Julie Valentine has become a symbol for child abuse and neglect in the Upstate, inspiring the name for the Julie Valentine Center.

