Julie Valentine’s mother, charged decades after 2 baby deaths, won’t serve prison time

Brooke Graham
Brooke Graham(WNDU)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 30 years after baby Julie Valentine’s body was found in a vacuum cleaner box in Greenville, her mother has been sentenced.

Julie Valentine’s body was found on Valentine’s Day in 1990.

Brooke Graham was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse in April 2019 after police tracked her down through DNA. Investigators learned Graham was also the mother to a newborn baby boy whose body was found in the woods in 1989.

Graham will not serve prison time. She was sentenced to 5 years of home detention and 5 years of probation during a hearing on Thursday.

Julie Valentine case resolved.
Julie Valentine case resolved.

Graham pleaded guilty last year to two counts of neglect of a child and one count of desecration of human remains.

Graham has been on home detention for 1,448 days. Her attorney said Graham has multiple sclerosis and there are “substantial” health concerns regarding incarceration.

Julie Valentine has become a symbol for child abuse and neglect in the Upstate, inspiring the name for the Julie Valentine Center.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer....
Former Greenville special ed teacher faces 20 rape charges in another state
Cherokee County deputies arrested Phaedra Hall, 47, Kaleb Hall, 23, and Kevin Davis ,40, people...
3 arrested after deputies find 1100 fentanyl pills, other drugs in Gaffney home
Derek Coleman (left) and Enrico Mayes were arrested in connection with a road rage shooting on...
ROAD RAGE: 2 men charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle on I-85
Voyage Music Fest
'Prepare for liftoff!': New Upstate music festival releases artist lineup

Latest News

Peter Hernandez died at Tyger River Correctional
Upstate inmate dies in state prison
Cory Donovan Simpson
Upstate man accused of blackmailing minors receives 15 charges
Animal control looking for dog who escaped foster home in Pendleton
Owner offers reward for dog who escaped foster home in Pendleton
A crowd of visitors in downtown Greenville for the annual Artisphere festival.
Artisphere festival returns to downtown Greenville