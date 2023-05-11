Oh baby! Officials holding baby showers for expecting moms in Oconee Co.

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County First Steps is hosting baby showers for expecting moms that live in Oconee County.

The organization partnered with the City of Walhalla and Trinity Baptist Church to host the drop-in baby showers. The first will be on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Walhalla Recreation Department and Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. until noon at Trinity Baptist church.

According to organizers, each mother must be present in order to receive a diaper bag and gifts. There will also be refreshments, door prizes and more.

Expecting Oconee County mothers will need to register here as seats are limited.

