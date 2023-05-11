Spartanburg Co. man’s family speaks on deadly officer-involved shooting

The family of Darius Holcomb held a press conference pleading for answers, months after he was killed by Spartanburg County deputies
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Darius Holcomb’s family held a press conference with the National Racial Justice Network Wednesday to push for more action regarding the officer-involved shooting that killed Holcomb earlier this year.

On February 2, 2023, Holcomb was shot and killed by Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly stabbed a K-9 during a standoff.

On Wednesday, Holcomb’s family called for more answers about the situation. Holcomb’s mother, Terria Holcomb, said she wants to see more footage from the incident.

“I want answers and I want justice,” Terria Holcomb said. I want to see the rest of the footage. All the footage. I want to see all of it. Not just no seconds. I want to see everything.”

Holcomb’s family claimed during the press conference that Holcomb had Schizophrenia and that deputies knew that before the incident began.

We reached out to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, and they said they couldn’t comment on the situation as the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigates.

We will update this story as officials release new information.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer....
Former Greenville special ed teacher faces 20 rape charges in another state
Cherokee County deputies arrested Phaedra Hall, 47, Kaleb Hall, 23, and Kevin Davis ,40, people...
3 arrested after deputies find 1100 fentanyl pills, other drugs in Gaffney home
Derek Coleman (left) and Enrico Mayes were arrested in connection with a road rage shooting on...
ROAD RAGE: 2 men charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle on I-85
Family of Genesys Rice at the bond hearing for the man charged in connection with her death.
Family of Simpsonville woman confronts murder suspect in bond court

Latest News

New VA campaign hopes to help veterans with mental health
New VA campaign hopes to help veterans with mental health
ATV Theft
Deputies hosts event to give trailers identifying stamps in Spartanburg Co.
Meth discovered in package at Wellford post office
Meth discovered in package at Wellford post office
Spartanburg hosting gun buyback event
Spartanburg hosting gun buyback event