Spartanburg Co. man’s family speaks on deadly officer-involved shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Darius Holcomb’s family held a press conference with the National Racial Justice Network Wednesday to push for more action regarding the officer-involved shooting that killed Holcomb earlier this year.

On February 2, 2023, Holcomb was shot and killed by Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly stabbed a K-9 during a standoff.

On Wednesday, Holcomb’s family called for more answers about the situation. Holcomb’s mother, Terria Holcomb, said she wants to see more footage from the incident.

“I want answers and I want justice,” Terria Holcomb said. I want to see the rest of the footage. All the footage. I want to see all of it. Not just no seconds. I want to see everything.”

Holcomb’s family claimed during the press conference that Holcomb had Schizophrenia and that deputies knew that before the incident began.

We reached out to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, and they said they couldn’t comment on the situation as the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigates.

We will update this story as officials release new information.

