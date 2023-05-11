The Sullivan apartment development in Berea, offering hundreds of affordable units

BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new development in Berea is addressing Greenville’s critical need for housing. The Sullivan had a soft opening last month with hundreds of new affordable apartments. Developers say getting these types of projects off the ground is not an easy task.

“Pretty much anything in the community is what you’d find in a market rate apartment,” said project co-developer Drew Schaumber, with Schaumber Development.

The new 180-apartment community has a pool, playground, dog park, gym...and lower prices.

“This is really rewarding. We’re very proud of this deal. We’re proud of all the deals, but with this one in particular, we’ve worked on it for three years,” said Co-project developer Holly Douglas with Douglas Development.

The Sullivan offers apartments for families making below 60% AMI, or less than $51,000 a year. With prices ranging from $829 for a one bedroom to $1,364 for four bedrooms.

“We’re able to charge the rents that we do because of the tax credit that we compete for,” said Douglas.

Developers say this is quality living at an affordable price. But taking a project like this from paper to reality comes with its own set of challenges.

“Affordable housing in particular is complicated because you’re leveraging both private and public resources,” she said.

Like the necessary state and federal housing tax credits that offset project costs. Douglas says it can be a lengthy and very competitive process to apply for. On top of that, construction costs are high too.

“I wish we could build three more because the demand is certainly there,” she said.

“In Greenville, we’re thousands of units behind where we need to be,” said Taylor Davis, the president of NHE, a property management company.

Since the apartments opened for leasing at the end of April, Davis says the staff has been busy with applications and inquiries.

“Almost too good to be true. So a lot of people are recognizing that and they’re applying,” he said.

Only around 20 units have been leased so there are still many available. If you’re interested in learning more---you can connect with The Sullivan team below.

EMAIL: Sullivan@nhe-inc.com

PHONE: 864- 987 - 8133

ONLINE: www.thesullivanapartments.com

