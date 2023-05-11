Two teenagers arrested following assault at Upstate park

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said two teenagers were recently charged after three people were allegedly assaulted at Greer City Park last week.

Officers said they responded to the situation at around 7:30 p.m. on May 5.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the park, they learned that a female minor had been assaulted, and her mother and partner were also assaulted when they tried to intervene.

Deputies stated that following their investigation, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were charged with three counts of Assault and Battery each. Deputies added that they were referred to Family Court.

