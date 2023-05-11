Upstate church starts Fine Arts Ministry to support artists

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - First Presbyterian Church in downtown Greenville is part of the fabric of the city, and just opened up a new addition a few weeks ago and a new Fine Arts Ministry.

“It’s incredible what we’ve been kind of gifted to do,” said Fine Arts Ministry Director Chelsea Fraser.

The church was originally founded 175 years ago but is trying something new with the Fine Arts Ministry that Fraser is leading.

“To provide community for artists, to provide opportunities for artists. To provide support and encouragement for artists,” she said.

The expansion includes a new Worship & Arts Center, art galleries, and more.

It’s a space for both the congregation and community.

“It really is out of a heart to love our city well, to serve our city well. For us, we do that because we love God,” said Fraser.

On the top floor you’ll find something you might not expect.

“That third level space in this new expansion is completed to museum compliance standards,” explained Fraser.

Right now inside the humidity and temperature-controlled space, 14 Baroque paintings worth millions of dollars are on loan from the Bob Jones University Museum and Gallery.

“Christians believe that God created the world, and we believe that God created us, humans, in his image. And so as a creator, he’s made us to be creative,” said Fraser.

The Lenz Gallery is open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Art and Faith have this opportunity to intersect in our everyday lived experience,” said Fraser.

