Upstate inmate dies in state prison
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is working with the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office to investigate an inmate death on Thursday.
The coroner said 60-year-old Peter Fred Hernandez died at Tyger River Correctional Facility at 6:33 a.m.
According to the Department of Corrections, Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a kidnapping and armed robbery in Spartanburg in 1990.
A forensic autopsy and toxicology analysis are scheduled for Friday.
