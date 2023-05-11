Upstate inmate dies in state prison

Peter Hernandez died at Tyger River Correctional
Peter Hernandez died at Tyger River Correctional
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is working with the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office to investigate an inmate death on Thursday.

The coroner said 60-year-old Peter Fred Hernandez died at Tyger River Correctional Facility at 6:33 a.m.

According to the Department of Corrections, Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a kidnapping and armed robbery in Spartanburg in 1990.

A forensic autopsy and toxicology analysis are scheduled for Friday.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

