Upstate man accused of blackmailing minors receives 15 charges

Cory Donovan Simpson
Cory Donovan Simpson(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Seneca was arrested on 15 counts of child sex crimes Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, officials received cybertips in regards to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material by 30-year-old Cory Donovan Simpson, which also included attempts to blackmail multiple minors for the purposes of monetary gain.

Based upon evidence, investigators obtained a search warrant for Simpson’s home and arrest warrants shortly after the search.

Deputies said Simpson was released from the Oconee County Detention Center Tuesday after posting his $155,000 surety bond.

Besides the arrest warrants from the Sheriff’s Office, Simpson was also served an arrest warrant by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services for a probation violation.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

MORE NEWS: Mailman finds loaded gun in mailbox, police say

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer....
Former Greenville special ed teacher faces 20 rape charges in another state
Cherokee County deputies arrested Phaedra Hall, 47, Kaleb Hall, 23, and Kevin Davis ,40, people...
3 arrested after deputies find 1100 fentanyl pills, other drugs in Gaffney home
Derek Coleman (left) and Enrico Mayes were arrested in connection with a road rage shooting on...
ROAD RAGE: 2 men charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle on I-85
Voyage Music Fest
'Prepare for liftoff!': New Upstate music festival releases artist lineup

Latest News

Animal control looking for dog who escaped foster home in Pendleton
Owner offers reward for dog who escaped foster home in Pendleton
A crowd of visitors in downtown Greenville for the annual Artisphere festival.
Artisphere festival returns to downtown Greenville
Generic mailbox photo
Mailman finds loaded gun in mailbox, police say
Spring dance performance at Governor's School
Spring dance performance at Governor's School