Upstate man accused of blackmailing minors receives 15 charges

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Seneca was arrested on 15 counts of child sex crimes Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, officials received cybertips in regards to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material by 30-year-old Cory Donovan Simpson, which also included attempts to blackmail multiple minors for the purposes of monetary gain.

Based upon evidence, investigators obtained a search warrant for Simpson’s home and arrest warrants shortly after the search.

Deputies said Simpson was released from the Oconee County Detention Center Tuesday after posting his $155,000 surety bond.

Besides the arrest warrants from the Sheriff’s Office, Simpson was also served an arrest warrant by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services for a probation violation.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

