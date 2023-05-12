Carolina Panthers 2023 schedule announced

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers 2023 schedule has been released.

Here are their home and away games.

The Carolina Panthers first game is on Sunday Sept. 10th, the Panthers play their rival, the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Starting on Monday Sept. 18th, the Carolina Panthers play their rival, the New Orleans Saints, at 7:15 pm at the Bank of America Stadium. On Sunday Sept. 24th, the Panthers go all the way to Washington to play the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 pm at Lumen Field. The Panthers come back home to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Oct. 1st at 1:00 pm.

The Carolina Panthers gear up to go up to Michigan to play the Detroit Lions on Sunday Oct. 1st at 1:00 pm at Ford Field. Then the Panthers go down to Florida to play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Oct. 8th at 1:00 pm at the Hard Rock Stadium. The Carolina Panthers have a bye week on week seven.

The Panthers play the Houston Texans on Sunday Oct. 29th at 1:00 pm at home. The Panthers stay at home to play the Indianapolis Colts midweek through the season on Sunday Nov. 5th at 4:05 pm. The Panthers play the Chicago Bears next on Thursday Nov. 9th at 8:15 pm at the Soldier Field. On Sunday Nov. 19th, the Panthers play the wild Dallas Cowboys at home. The Panthers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Nov. 26th at 1:00 pm at the Nissan Stadium.

On Sunday Dec. 3rd the Carolina Panthers will play one of their rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 pm at the Raymond James Stadium. Back to back the Panthers play their rival, the New Orleans Saints again on Sunday Dec. 10th at 1:00 pm at the Caesar Superdome. The Panthers will head back home to play their rival, the Atlanta Falcons. The time and date is to be determined.

The Panthers get to play the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Eve Day on Sunday Dec. 24th at 1:00 pm. The Panthers play the Jacksonville Jaguars on New Years Eve at 1:00 pm on Sunday Dec. 31st. The Panthers get ready to play their rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The time and date is to be determined.

