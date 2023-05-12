Clemson Softball advances in ACC Tournament following exciting finish

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Softball is heading to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament after taking down North Carolina 2-1 in extra innings.

The game was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the 8th inning when Ally Miklesh stole home on a passed ball to secure the walk-off win.

THIS ENDING 😱@clemsonsoftball let the speed take over in extra innings!

The Tiger’s defense showed North Carolina down throughout the night as Valerie Cagle thre 12-strikeouts from the circle.

"Everything was working for me in the circle."



"Everything was working for me in the circle."

Valerie Cagle after a 12-strikeout performance vs. UNC 🔥 @ClemsonSoftball

Clemson will now take on Duke in the semifinal round. Their game begins at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

