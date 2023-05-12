Coroner responding after chase ends with crash in Greenville

Chase ends with deadly crash in Greenville
Chase ends with deadly crash in Greenville(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed they’re responding after a chase involving the Greenville Police Department ended in a crash near Grove Road and White Horse Road.

Officers said they spotted a reportedly stolen car near Easley Bridge Road around 9:45 p.m. However, when officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver allegedly refused to stop, and a chase began.

According to officers, the chase continued until the suspect crashed.

Officers confirmed that one person passed away following the crash, and two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Details are limited as officers investigate the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

