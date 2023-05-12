Coroner: Woman finds boyfriend’s body in Anderson County

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man was found dead Thursday night.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a man was found dead Thursday night.

According to the coroner, the man’s girlfriend found his body in the Green Acres Drive area not far from Anderson County.

The coroner has not released the identity of the man nor his cause of death.

We’re told a person of interest is in custody.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for more details.

