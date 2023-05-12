Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Devin Fry, a missing 11-year-old from Greenville County.

Deputies said Fry was last seen getting off the school bus at 302 Dean Williams Road in Travelers Rest at around 3:15 p.m. They added that he was wearing a red shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Fry is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.