Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old in Greenville County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Devin Fry, a missing 11-year-old from Greenville County.

Deputies said Fry was last seen getting off the school bus at 302 Dean Williams Road in Travelers Rest at around 3:15 p.m. They added that he was wearing a red shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Fry is asked to call 911.

