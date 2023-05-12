DHEC encourages expecting parents monitor babies’ health by ‘Counting the Kicks’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced they are partnering with Count the Kicks this Mother’s Day to raise awareness about tracking fetal movement during pregnancy.

According to a recent report from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the maternal mortality rate continues to rise in the United States. The report stated that in 2021, 1,205 women died of maternal causes in the U.S. This was up from 861 in 2020 and 754 in 2019.

Officials said the health of mothers and babies is usually connected. They added that research showed that a change in a baby’s normal movement pattern is sometimes the first or only indication that something could be wrong with the pregnancy.

According to officials, Count the Kicks is a program that teaches expecting parents methods to track their baby’s movements daily in the third trimester of pregnancy.

Officials explained that after a few days of tracing the baby’s movements, parents could begin to see a pattern. They added that if this patter changes during the third trimester, it could be a sign of potential problems or an indication to see a healthcare provider. To track these movements, people can use the free Count the Kicks mobile app or count on a paper chart.

“Research shows that stillbirths can be prevented when expectant parents learn how important it is and how to track their baby’s movements every day in the third trimester,” said Kimberly Seals, DHEC Director of the Bureau of Maternal and Child Health. “Since becoming part of Count the Kicks, more than a thousand expectant moms in South Carolina have downloaded the app, and thousands of printed materials have been disseminated among area providers and partners.

The Infant Mortality Report from DHEC’s Bureau of Maternal and Child Health showed that South Carolina’s infant mortality rate rose 12% from 2020 to 2021. Officials added that this statistic has has grown almost 40% since 2017 for infants born to non-Hispanic Black mothers.

“In light of the state’s recent infant mortality data, stillbirth prevention campaigns like Count the Kicks are critical,” Seals said. “We are proud to partner with Count the Kicks to provide a simple, free and proven method to help improve birth outcomes for all moms and babies in South Carolina.”

Those interested in learning more about Count the Kicks can visit CountTheKicks.org.

