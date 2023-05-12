Early morning earthquake reported in NC

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an early morning earthquake in North Carolina on Friday.

According to the USGS, the 2.1 quake hit at 5:56 a.m. and had a depth of zero kilometers.

The earthquake was 0.7 miles north northwest of Pineville, NC, 6.4 miles north northeast of Fort Mill, SC and 9.8 miles south southwest of Charlotte, NC.

