Early morning earthquake reported in NC

(WCAX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an early morning earthquake in North Carolina on Friday.

According to the USGS, the 2.1 quake hit at 5:56 a.m. and had a depth of zero kilometers.

The earthquake was 0.7 miles north northwest of Pineville, NC, 6.4 miles north northeast of Fort Mill, SC and 9.8 miles south southwest of Charlotte, NC.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Suspect in custody after man found dead inside Greenwood Co. home

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer....
Former Greenville special ed teacher faces 20 rape charges in another state
Chase ends with deadly crash in Greenville
2 dead, 2 hurt in crash following chase in Greenville, coroner says
The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
Kenneth Rivera
SC inmate denied vegan food didn’t have rights violated, court says

Latest News

Christ church school to expand
Christ church school to expand
District unveils budget proposal in Greenville County
District unveils budget proposal in Greenville County
Upstate man swims Ka'iwi channel
Upstate man completes Ka’iwi Channel Swim
Justin Moody
Deputies: Suspect in custody after man found dead inside Greenwood Co. home