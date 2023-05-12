Former Upstate officer accused of sexual assault to appear in court

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former Travelers Rest police officer accused of sexual assault is expected in court for a hearing Friday morning.

Gerard Hilderbrandt was arrested in April and charged with criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office.

Hilderbrandt is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty at Travelers Rest High School. The woman was not a student or district employee.

Authorities say the incident happened outside of school hours.

Hilderbrandt was fired and is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.

A bond hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

