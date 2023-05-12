Gamecocks take down Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina softball continues to roll in the SEC Tournament as the tenth-seeded Gamecocks defeat second-seeded Georgia in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Georgia took the lead in the bottom of the third inning on a home run to left field off starting pitcher Bailey Betenbaugh. The senior threw three innings of one-hit softball, striking out another.

That lead was short-lived though when the Gamecocks evened things up in the top of the fourth inning with their own home run from Riley Blampied.

South Carolina turned to Donnie Gobourne in the circle for the remainder of the game. She was once again a dominant presence for the Gamecocks with eight strikeouts through her five innings in relief.

South Carolina took the lead in the top of the eighth, just like the first round against Texas A&M. This time, a single from Brooke Blankenship to make it a 2-1 South Carolina lead.

The Gamecocks will play Auburn Friday in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.