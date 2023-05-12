Greenville County Schools budget proposes teacher pay raises, tax increase

By Anisa Snipes
May. 12, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County School District is looking ahead to next school year with a new budget proposal that could give teachers raises but could also come with a tax increase.

The school district says the main focus of the proposal is to increase salaries for for employees which include a step increase for teachers and at least a three percent raise for all employees.

In order to do this, the school district says it would need to raise taxes to adjust for growth and inflation.

The $862 million proposal also includes funding for the new Fountain Inn High School, mentors for first-year teachers and security enhancements.

The school district already presented the budget for the first reading. A second and final reading is set for June 5.

The community is invited to give their thoughts in a public hearing held before the final reading.

