House hunting in a ‘mixed market’ and the determination to build generational wealth

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the market to buy a home. Nationally home sales jumped 15 percent before the start of Spring according to the National Association of Realtors, and in the state of South Carolina, prices are up 4% alone. So, is now the time to buy? And whose market is it?

We’re in West Greenville where every day you can catch a sale, something good to eat, and people like Ruth Patton who are house hunting by vehicle.

“Buying a home is bigger than the cost,” Patton said. “My daughter says, ‘Momma, can’t we just enjoy the day – no I want to look at this house really quick.’”

She’s a house hunting enthusiast, and for at least three hours a day she’s doing her homework and leg work. And she knows what she wants and what she’s willing to pay.

“$280,000 to $300,000,” she said.

And she’s having a hard time finding it.

“I told my daughter, no (expensive shoes) -- we’re getting a house,” Patton said.

And she’s not the only one re-strategizing.

“It is a mixed market and someone certainly has to do a little more homework to take advantage of this changing market condition,” said Lawrence Yun, National Association of Realtors chief economist.

Yun says in a mixed market you’ve got more building, but less available inventory, there’s also higher mortgage rates, and rates that are still considered historically low.

“Among those people who are still in the market, they are facing multiple offers. One-third of the property that is listed on the market are getting multiple offers and are sold above list price,” Yun said. “But at the same time, especially on the upper end of the market, price discounts are occurring due to homes lingering for longer days.”

Yun says for sellers, it’s a good time to sell due to lack of inventory, and for buyers a good time to build generational wealth.

“Because I have a daughter. And I want to make sure my daughter is alright when I leave this earth,” Patton said.

So why is homeownership so important for people like Ruth Patton? Because data finds homeownership can help a person improve their net worth. And home equity and retirement accounts represent over 60% of a household’s worth.

A National Association of Realtors report entitled “Wealth Gains by Income and Racial/Ethnic Group” also found even “low-income owners” were able to build $100,000 in wealth over the last decade from home price appreciation only.

“So the data clearly shows independent of the income category, if one is a property owner, one steadily builds wealth over time,” Yun said.

Which leads us to affordable housing.

“Affordable housing is where you have a teacher, nurses, and firefighter working in the local community – they should be able to buy a home and if they’re unable then certainly there’s not sufficient, adequate affordable housing,” Yun said.

“If it wasn’t for teachers, firefighters or nurses – I mean we wouldn’t be able to live or go to work because they take care of us,” Patton added.

And finding your version of affordable in a mixed market means you need a professional for more than negotiating.

“Home appraisals, home inspection, how to negotiate the process, contract signing, let the professional realtors deal with these issues so the consumer can focus on just finding the right home that fits their lifestyle,” he said.

That’s what Patton is doing again, back on the hunt in West Greenville.

To read the National Association of Realtors report entitled “Wealth Gains by Income and Racial/Ethnic Group” visit https://www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/research-reports/wealth-gains-by-income-and-racial-ethnic-group

