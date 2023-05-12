Huge drug bust: Thousands of fentanyl pills seized in Cherokee Co.
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said thousands of fentanyl pills were seized from a home in Blacksburg on Thursday.
As part of an illegal drug investigation, the Cherokee County narcotics unit executed a search warrant on Dickson Road. Deputies said the property included several campers, an outbuilding, two abandoned mobile homes, and several campers including one with an “OPEN” business sign posted by the door.
Deputies found 2,400 fentanyl pills along with meth, Xanax, ecstasy, buprenorphine, dextroamphetamine, and marijuana. They also seized a Glock handgun and $6,792 in cash.
Three people at the property were arrested for possession of fentanyl and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center: Kimberly Ann Cooper, Cynthia Lynn Wright and Blake Carter.
Cooper is also charged with possession of the remaining drugs.
The bust comes on the heels of another investigation that led to the discovery of 1,100 fentanyl pills in Gaffney.
