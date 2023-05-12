‘It gives them hope’: Spartanburg Rescue Mission new director using past experience to guide others

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Rescue Mission is the largest shelter in Spartanburg County with just under 100 beds. It’s still not enough to fill every need, but new leadership at the shelter is leaning on personal experiences to touch the lives of others.

“I tell people all the time and you see me now all you see is God’s glory, but you don’t know the story” said Dr. Roy Williams the new Spartanburg Rescue Mission Director.

Only 5 months on the job, he’s learned his way around the 3-story building but is still adjusting to his role.

“You have to be ready for whatever challenge because we have people come in with crises’,” he said.

The shelter offers addiction recovery, counseling, meals, chapel services and a structured routine. They have around 68 beds for men, and 28 for women. For Williams, it’s his own story that drives him to lead.

“I was fortunate enough to graduate from high school, go to college. But the thing about it is I had a lot of resentment and anger and I acted on it,” said Williams.

At a point in his life, Williams became homeless, addicted to drugs and alcohol. Leaning on faith, he found his way back and devoted his time to helping others and breaking misconceptions.

“We’ve had engineers in our shelters, you know, went through divorces, they lost everything. COVID changed situations,” he said.

Timothy Brown leads overall upstate rescue missions. He says as the need grows---Miracle Hill steps up however possible.

“.What do you need help with? Some people come in and all they need is a bed temporarily until they can get employment. So we provide that opportunity,” said Brown.

For Williams, his work is a reminder of his past, but it’s also a testimony for the people he helps.

“If it happens for me, it gives them hope that it can happen for them,” he said.

If you’re wondering how you can help, Miracle Hill relies on donations and volunteers. They say the best way to help with homelessness is to support the organizations that work with the homeless. To help out, click here.

