Man charged with arson after fire at Belton business

Fire on Smythe Street in Belton ruled an arson.
Fire on Smythe Street in Belton ruled an arson.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police said a man was arrested on arson charges after an investigation into a commercial structure fire in Belton.

The Belton Fire Department was called to a burning building on Smythe Street in the early morning hours of May 7. After the fire was out, officials said they determined it was suspicious.

The Belton Police Department assisted with the investigation. They identified and arrested 46-year-old Scotty King, who is charged with two counts of second-degree arson and one count of second-degree burglary.

Scotty King
Scotty King(Anderson Co. Detention Center)

King was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

" The Belton Fire Department and Belton Police Department work diligently to maintain the safety of our community,” Chief J. Ross Richey said. “It is so important that owners of abandoned structures whether residential or commercial work with City Leaders to address any issues with their properties to avoid these situations. Abandoned and unmaintained properties allow this type of thing to happen and it’s harmful to property, life and the community.”

