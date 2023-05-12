Man found dead in tent in Pendleton, coroner says

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man was found dead in the woods Thursday night.

According to the coroner’s office, a man in his 50s living in a tent in the woods was found when his father went to check on him.

The coroner said the man had been dead for five to six days and there were no signs of foul play.

A toxicology report has been scheduled.

