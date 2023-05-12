More millennials aren’t making the grade in ‘retirement readiness’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thinking about retirement? New data suggests more Americans should be, especially those under their mid-40′s. Retirement scores have fallen, it’s comprised of what you have today, and what you’ll need.

Dakota Grady is The Money Coach owner who specializes in accounting and taxes.

“I want to be known for three things, and three things only – Jesus, money, and business,” Grady said.

And he reaches his clients daily just for that and others through videos on his social media feeds on everything from debt, to homeownership and financial freedom.

“People must budget because if you don’t, you’ll be broke,” Grady said. “People plan for going to school. they plan for getting married – hopefully. They plan for taking a vacation but they don’t have a plan for their money.”

And these days his most popular videos tackle another mountain: retirement.

“I think people are hungry for that information. They want to live the life that they want, but they’ve got to do the right things to get there though,” Grady said.

Rita Assaf is vice president of retirement products at Fidelity Investments. Assaf says fewer Americans have enough assets to cover their expenses in retirement.

“It’s the now, but it’s also looking at data now projecting what will happen for these people in retirement,” she said. “Our rule of thumb says, ‘save 10 times your salary at 67.’”

So who’s on track? Fidelity research assessing America’s retirement readiness finds 34% of households are in the “red zone”, up from 28% before the pandemic. That means “a third of people” need to make significant adjustments to their “lifestyle” to retire and millennials, those 27 to 42 are faring the “worst”.

“People are putting less dollars toward retirement,” Assaf said.

She adds there’s two main reasons: Middle and younger adults invest more conservatively and they’re also saving less. So how do you reverse the downward spiral?

‘We usually say there are three steps.” Assaf said. “First, try to save 15% of your pre-taxed income each year towards retirement. And that 15% includes your company match if you have access to a 401k.”

Second, look at the tax situation within your options.

“For example, there’s a Roth 401k, there’s pre-taxed 401ks, and that depends on your tax situation,” Assaf said. “So, do you think your income will rise and you’ll pay more in taxes later, or will you pay taxes now because your income will be okay? And that’s a personal decision.”

Third, consider an HSA.

“HSAs are a great tool because they’re a triple tax advantage meaning the money goes in tax free, it grows tax free because you can invest them and it comes out tax free when you withdraw,” Assaf said.

And after age 59-and-a-half you can withdraw from it.

“You’ll be taxed for income, but there’s no penalty so you can use the money on anything you want at that point,” she said.

But Assaf also says bring in a financial advisor to look at your retirement portfolio as a whole.

“It might worry you to look at your balance when these things happen but don’t let that be an emotional trigger for you because we did see that those who pulled back from the market in 2008 suffered more losses than if they had stayed in the market,” she said.

Meanwhile, the money coach is here with another viral lesson.

“You’re never exempt from learning about money,” Grady said. “No matter what age you are or what demographic you are. You need help with finances.”

To learn more about the Money Coach, visit https://www.dakotagrady.com/

To determine your Fidelity retirement score, visit https://www.fidelity.com/calculators-tools/fidelity-retirement-score-tool

