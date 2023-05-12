One dead, two injured in Cherokee County wreck

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person has died and two others have been hospitalized after a wreck just south of Gaffney on Friday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At around 2:31, a Chevrolet pickup truck going west on Brick House Road travelled left of the center line and hit a Chevrolet Suburban going east on the same road, killing the driver of the pickup.

The two occupants of the Chevrolet Suburban were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

