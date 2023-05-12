SBI finishes investigation after suspect dies while in police custody

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLETCHER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) announced that they’ve finished their investigation into the 2022 death of Christopher Hensley, who died while in police custody.

SBI officials said they’ve submitted the case file to the District Attorney’s office which will determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.

In June 2022, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) started investigating after Hensley died while being handcuffed by the Fletcher Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the scene initially after someone called saying Hensley was possibly on drugs and wouldn’t let them leave. When officers arrived at the scene, a fight reportedly began and Hensley became unresponsive after he was handcuffed. He was taken to the hospital but later passed away.

The medical examiner said the cause of death was a heart attack in the setting of cocaine and methamphetamine toxicity, dilated cardiomyopathy and physical restraint. However, they ruled his death a homicide because physical restraint contributed to his death.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer....
Former Greenville special ed teacher faces 20 rape charges in another state
Gamecock Mascot
Gamecock mascot goes viral after revealing identity in graduation celebration
Cherokee County deputies arrested Phaedra Hall, 47, Kaleb Hall, 23, and Kevin Davis ,40, people...
3 arrested after deputies find 1100 fentanyl pills, other drugs in Gaffney home
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
Caleb Hiott
Drugs seized after deputies stop motorcycle in Anderson Co.

Latest News

Kenzi Maguire rips the offering through the left side to plate a run in the 3rd.
Gamecocks take down Georgia
Cause of death revealed
Coroner releases new details after man accused of killing mother in Greenville Co.
Aline Bagwell celebrates 100th birthday
Upstate woman celebrates 100th birthday in style with friends and family
The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed