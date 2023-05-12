SBI finishes investigation after suspect dies while in police custody

FLETCHER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) announced that they’ve finished their investigation into the 2022 death of Christopher Hensley, who died while in police custody.

SBI officials said they’ve submitted the case file to the District Attorney’s office which will determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.

In June 2022, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) started investigating after Hensley died while being handcuffed by the Fletcher Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the scene initially after someone called saying Hensley was possibly on drugs and wouldn’t let them leave. When officers arrived at the scene, a fight reportedly began and Hensley became unresponsive after he was handcuffed. He was taken to the hospital but later passed away.

The medical examiner said the cause of death was a heart attack in the setting of cocaine and methamphetamine toxicity, dilated cardiomyopathy and physical restraint. However, they ruled his death a homicide because physical restraint contributed to his death.

