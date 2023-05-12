Upstate man completes Ka’iwi Channel Swim

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An upstate man is enduring the open seas of Hawaii for foster children in South Carolina.

The Ka’iwi Channel Swim is the longest of a series of swims known as the Oceans Seven. The solo swim totals 26 miles and it’s known to be one of the most treacherous bodies of water in the world but completing the swim wasn’t for personal gain.

“We did this swim to raise money for foster children to get mental health counseling” said Steve Leitch.

“When you are dealing with adversity in the middle of the pacific ocean, I am choosing to be in that situation,” said Leitch. “Foster children don’t choose to be in their situation. They are forced into that situation. We need to come together as a community and help them anyway we can.”

Steve’s wife Kelly, works at Miracle Hill and says she has witnessed the life changing services they offer to our states most vulnerable.

“Miracle Hill is an avenue that is changing lives in our community through their rehab program, rescue missions, and certainly through foster care.”

The couple created a webpage to help raise donations for Miracle Hill and with the community’s support, they have raised 10 thousand dollars.

It’s a cause that is near and dear to both of them. In 2010 Steve overcame his own trials and tribulations in his personal life.

“I hit rock bottom with drug and alcohol addiction, bankruptcy. I got clean and sober. It’s nothing I did. It was all Jesus.”

After rebuilding his life he now overcomes the world’s oceans through endurance swimming.

“The swims wouldn’t mean anything unless I was doing it for someone else. I want to be sweat equity for others”.

Steve knew there was a chance of sharks and other dangerous marine life while braving the Pacific Ocean. During the swim, he was electrocuted by the shark barrier attached to the kayak following him. Not only that, he was stung across his body by what is known as a Portuguese Man o’ war, similar to a jellyfish.

Official swim rules say you cannot wear anything but a bathing suit and goggles and you cannot touch any boats or people, which means Leitch did not stop. He was fueling his body with food while treading the water in the middle of the night. The only lights were the glow sticks attached to the kayak, a red light attached to his head, and the twinkling stars above.

Leitch said, “You feel so small out there. It was so clear that you could see trillions of stars in the sky I thought I was hallucinating.”

After 12 hours and 54 minutes, Steve finished the swim with the 6th fastest time on record becoming just the 94th person in the world to complete the treacherous Ka’iwi Channel.

“The journey is never over,” said Leitch. “As long as you have air in your lungs and be thankful for today. When you’re in the darkest moments of your life there is hope. The sun will rise again.”

Steve is now training for the English, the North, and the Catalina Channels to continue to raise money for Miracle Hill.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.