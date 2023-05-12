Upstate man dies days after stabbing in Greenville

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that a man passed away Thursday after being reportedly stabbed in Greenville last week.

Greenville police responded on May 3 for a man in cardiac arrest, at which point, officers say they were made aware of a physical altercation the night before involving three individuals that led to a stabbing. The victim opted not to seek medical treatment and did not wake up the next day. He was later transported to the hospital and passed away on Thursday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Deshun Moore of Honea Path. They added that they ruled his death a homicide following an autopsy on May 12.

Greenville police say that there is not an active investigation at this time and all parties involved in the incident have been identified.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Chase ends with deadly crash in Greenville
Police: Teens killed in Greenville crash after chase in stolen car
Justin Moody
Murder suspect worked for half a dozen Upstate law enforcement agencies
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer....
Former Greenville special ed teacher faces 20 rape charges in another state

Latest News

Brooke Graham appears in court for sentencing
Julie Valentine’s mother won’t serve prison time for deaths of 2 babies
generic crash
One dead, two injured in Cherokee County wreck
Fire on Smythe Street in Belton ruled an arson.
Man charged with arson after fire at Belton business
North Carolina officials said a baby was surrendered at a hospital.
DHEC encourages expecting parents monitor babies’ health by ‘Counting the Kicks’