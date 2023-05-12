Upstate man dies days after stabbing in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that a man passed away Thursday after being reportedly stabbed in Greenville last week.

Greenville police responded on May 3 for a man in cardiac arrest, at which point, officers say they were made aware of a physical altercation the night before involving three individuals that led to a stabbing. The victim opted not to seek medical treatment and did not wake up the next day. He was later transported to the hospital and passed away on Thursday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Deshun Moore of Honea Path. They added that they ruled his death a homicide following an autopsy on May 12.

Greenville police say that there is not an active investigation at this time and all parties involved in the incident have been identified.

