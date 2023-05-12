Upstate man sentenced to 21 years in prison for multi-county crime spree

Alonzo Craig Hawes Jr.
Alonzo Craig Hawes Jr.(8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said a man from Greenwood is headed to prison for more than two decades after pleading guilty to a multi-county crime spree.

According to Stumbo, in April of 22, 26-year-old Alonzo Craig Hawes Jr. became a suspect in the string of previously unsolved golf cart and other theft reports across both Greenwood and Abbeville counties through an unrelated traffic stop. In October 2022, officers caught Hawes in the act of stealing a golf cart and taking it to a stash house in Abbeville County.

Stumbo said officers used cell phone data and pictures on Hawes’ phone to connect him to numerous other thefts that had been reported by citizens. Police were also able to make contact with individuals in Charlotte and Knoxville who confirmed purchasing golf carts from Hawes that were then identified as the stolen property.

Hawes pleaded guilty on May 12, 2023 to 21 counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny.

Circuit Judge Perry Gravely sentenced Hawes to a total of 21 years of active prison time to be followed by five years of probation after he is released from prison.

MORE NEWS: 2 teens identified in deadly crash following police chase in Greenville

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase ends with deadly crash in Greenville
2 teens identified in deadly crash following police chase in Greenville
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer....
Former Greenville special ed teacher faces 20 rape charges in another state
The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
Kenneth Rivera
SC inmate denied vegan food didn’t have rights violated, court says

Latest News

Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium lineup
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium lineup
Fine Arts Friday: 'Jagged Little Pill'
Fine Arts Friday: 'Jagged Little Pill'
Blackberry Farmstead in Toccoa
Blackberry Farmstead in Toccoa
Upstate woman celebrates 100th birthday in style
Upstate woman celebrates 100th birthday in style