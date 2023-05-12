Upstate man sentenced to 21 years in prison for multi-county crime spree

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said a man from Greenwood is headed to prison for more than two decades after pleading guilty to a multi-county crime spree.

According to Stumbo, in April of 22, 26-year-old Alonzo Craig Hawes Jr. became a suspect in the string of previously unsolved golf cart and other theft reports across both Greenwood and Abbeville counties through an unrelated traffic stop. In October 2022, officers caught Hawes in the act of stealing a golf cart and taking it to a stash house in Abbeville County.

Stumbo said officers used cell phone data and pictures on Hawes’ phone to connect him to numerous other thefts that had been reported by citizens. Police were also able to make contact with individuals in Charlotte and Knoxville who confirmed purchasing golf carts from Hawes that were then identified as the stolen property.

Hawes pleaded guilty on May 12, 2023 to 21 counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny.

Circuit Judge Perry Gravely sentenced Hawes to a total of 21 years of active prison time to be followed by five years of probation after he is released from prison.

