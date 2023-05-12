Upstate woman celebrates 100th birthday in style with friends and family

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday with around 80 friends and family from across the southeast.

Born on May 14, 1923, in Kentucky, Aline Bagwell has lived in Roebuck for over 70 years. Bagwell said she moved to Roebuck when she relocated with her husband, Harold Bagwell after they got married following his return from WWII. She added that she still lives in the same farmhouse he built for them when they settled in the Upstate.

Aline Bagwell celebrates 100th birthday

The last surviving of 17 siblings, Bagwell, is known by nieces and nephews across the country as Aunt Sissy. She also has two children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Bagwell celebrated her birthday on May 6 with a Kentucky Derby-themed party.

The year Bagwell was born, a pound of chicken was worth 35 cents, and a six-room home was only around $4000. During her lifetime, she also saw the creation of sliced bread as the machine to make it wasn’t invented until 1928.

