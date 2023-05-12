Lori Vallow Daybell convicted of killing children

BOISE, Idaho (FOX Carolina) - A jury in Idaho has reached a verdict in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused of killing two of her children.

She was found guilty of two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan in 2019. She was also convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband Chad’s ex-wife Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell will stand trial at a later date.

