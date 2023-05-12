Lori Vallow Daybell convicted of killing children

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (FOX Carolina) - A jury in Idaho has reached a verdict in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused of killing two of her children.

She was found guilty of two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan in 2019. She was also convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband Chad’s ex-wife Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell will stand trial at a later date.

Live blog with updates below:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase ends with deadly crash in Greenville
2 teens identified in deadly crash following police chase in Greenville
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer....
Former Greenville special ed teacher faces 20 rape charges in another state
The report from SLED states that Jamie Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of 0.261% when she...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed
Kenneth Rivera
SC inmate denied vegan food didn’t have rights violated, court says

Latest News

Camper with "open" business sign searched during drug bust in Blacksburg.
Huge drug bust: Thousands of fentanyl pills seized in Cherokee Co.
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx out of the hospital and recuperating, daughter says
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell of murdering 2 children, romantic rival
A student in Wisconsin has died after being hit by a truck while waiting to get on a school bus.
Student dies after being hit by truck while boarding school bus, sheriff says