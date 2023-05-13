Artisphere boosting first-time festival artist careers through scholarship

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Artisphere is back! The festival welcomes different artists from across the country to the streets of downtown Greenville. As you stroll through the 146 artists lining the roads, two of them have a unique story for how they got there.

“It is a definite way of life for people, and they go on the road year-round selling their art,” said Kelley Barnhardt, the communications strategist for Artisphere.

Barnhardt says getting a booth along artist row can be competitive and costly. That’s why Artisphere offers to help two artists.

“Once I started my own family and I just started painting,” said Sarah Lyons, one of two emerging artist scholarship winners.

Lyons has been painting for as long as she can remember. After doing therapeutic art for several years, she began selling her work.

“It’s funny, last year I was here with my children, and we were walking up and down the street and one of my kids was like ‘why aren’t you here mom?’ and I was like, I don’t think I could, I’m a mom of five kids, and he was like ‘you should try,’ explained Lyons.

So, she did try and won. The scholarship is awarded to professional artists who’ve never been in a festival.

“The Pelham Foundation takes care of their booth fee, we also supply them with a professional shot of their booth because when you apply to a festival, you have to supply a shot of your booth,” said Barnhardt.

Most of the artists bounce from festival to festival for their careers. So getting a spot at a festival like Artisphere is just the beginning for the emerging artists.

“They provided so much information on how to set up a booth and what sorts of things to create and it just helped me gave me the knowledge that I needed and the courage that I needed to go forward with it,” said Lyons.

They gain exposure, with nearly 90,000 eyes on their work, over the three day weekend.

“When I was accepted it, it just felt like such a beautiful opportunity not only for my career but also to show my kids that you can work toward your dreams,” Lyons said.

The other emerging artist is Jessica Fields. Both will be there all weekend so you can check out their work.

