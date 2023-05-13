Celebrate mom on Mother’s Day
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s that time of year again to honor the women in our lives that gave us life.
Celebrate mom by visiting an Upstate restaurant, buying her flowers or treating her to one of these Upstate events below:
- May 13 5 course wine dinner with Chef Craig Kuhns - Treat mom to a dinner as incredible as she is! This dinner and a show will consist of 5 unforgettable courses prepared by Chef Craig Kuhns.
- May 14 Cooking with your kids! Mother’s Day Brunch - Enjoy a fun Mother’s Day activity with the whole family.
- May 14 Mother’s Day Brunch at Avenue - Celebrate your special person with brunch at Avenue.
- May 14 Mother’s Day Cupcake Baking & Decorating - Get creative in this hands on class with Chef Tazia.
