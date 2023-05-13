Clemson falls as Duke throws no-hitter in ACC Tournament semifinals

Clemson fans celebrate a win with players after an NCAA softball game against UNC Wilmington on...
Clemson fans celebrate a win with players after an NCAA softball game against UNC Wilmington on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 9-0. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Softball’s ACC Tournament run ended Friday as they fell to Duke 2-0.

Despite holding the Blue Devils to only two runs, the Tigers couldn’t create any offense.

Clemson ended the game with no hits against a good pitching performance from Duke.

Next, the Tigers turn their attention to their NCAA Regional tournament. Their tournament will be announced this Sunday during a selection show scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

