Clemson falls as Duke throws no-hitter in ACC Tournament semifinals

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Softball’s ACC Tournament run ended Friday as they fell to Duke 2-0.

Despite holding the Blue Devils to only two runs, the Tigers couldn’t create any offense.

Clemson ended the game with no hits against a good pitching performance from Duke.

A NO-HITTER TO ADVANCE TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Next, the Tigers turn their attention to their NCAA Regional tournament. Their tournament will be announced this Sunday during a selection show scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

Clemson will await its NCAA Regional designation that will be announced on Sunday



The Selection Show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN2

