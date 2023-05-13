Dolly Parton opens Big Bear Mountain

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guests at Dollywood can now go on the hunt for a big bear as Dolly Parton comes to the park to open Big Bear Mountain.

The newest coaster near three-quarters of a mile long at 48 miles per hour, making it the park’s longest ride. A child as small as 3 feet can ride.

“3, 2, 1 let her go, boys!” said Dolly Parton as the first riders launched from the train station.

The new ride comes with three launches and two tunnel pass-throughs and multiple bunny hops, and the kids are already loving it.

“I think about how awesome it is, how fast it’s going to be. I think it’s a really good place to be,” said the Booth family who were the first to ride the coaster.

Parton said the theme of this ride comes from a story her family would tell during her childhood.

“You tell stories you can relate to, and we thought a great theme would be to be on the ride to hear the bear coming after you. You can hear the claw and roar and all that so we’re trying to catch Big Bear,” said Parton.

It’s an attraction the whole family can enjoy.

“This is our first check in our long list of attractions and experiences that are coming like in October, HeartSong Lodge and Resort getting ready. It’s going to be awesome,” said President of Dollywood Eugene Naughton.

At the opening of HeartSong, Dollywood plans to announce the 2024 attraction.

