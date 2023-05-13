Dolly Parton opens Big Bear Mountain

Big Bear Mountain becomes Dollywood’s largest investment at $25 million.
Big Bear Mountain will be the largest and longest coaster at Dollywood
Big Bear Mountain will be the largest and longest coaster at Dollywood
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guests at Dollywood can now go on the hunt for a big bear as Dolly Parton comes to the park to open Big Bear Mountain.

Previous Coverage: Dollywood’s newest coaster set to open on Friday

The newest coaster near three-quarters of a mile long at 48 miles per hour, making it the park’s longest ride. A child as small as 3 feet can ride.

“3, 2, 1 let her go, boys!” said Dolly Parton as the first riders launched from the train station.

The new ride comes with three launches and two tunnel pass-throughs and multiple bunny hops, and the kids are already loving it.

“I think about how awesome it is, how fast it’s going to be. I think it’s a really good place to be,” said the Booth family who were the first to ride the coaster.

Parton said the theme of this ride comes from a story her family would tell during her childhood.

“You tell stories you can relate to, and we thought a great theme would be to be on the ride to hear the bear coming after you. You can hear the claw and roar and all that so we’re trying to catch Big Bear,” said Parton.

Previous Coverage: Coaster enthusiasts look forward to newest Dollywood ride

It’s an attraction the whole family can enjoy.

“This is our first check in our long list of attractions and experiences that are coming like in October, HeartSong Lodge and Resort getting ready. It’s going to be awesome,” said President of Dollywood Eugene Naughton.

Previous Coverage: What’s coming at Dollywood’s HeartSong Resort?

At the opening of HeartSong, Dollywood plans to announce the 2024 attraction.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Justin Moody
Murder suspect worked for 7 law enforcement agencies in SC
Chase ends with deadly crash in Greenville
Police: Teens killed in Greenville crash after chase in stolen car
Deputies make three ‘significant’ drug arrests in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies make three ‘significant’ drug arrests in Spartanburg Co.
Crews were called to a fire at Tadpole Fish Camp on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Upstate seafood restaurant robbed weeks after fire

Latest News

Deputies responded to Timothy Lane near SC 27 in Ridgeville around 6:50 a.m.
4 in custody after shooting death of 14-year-old girl
Creighton Waters plays guitar
Creighton Waters plays guitar
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Upstate restaurant robbed weeks after fire
Upstate restaurant robbed weeks after fire
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway