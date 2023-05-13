Gamecocks head to SEC Championship following historic win over Auburn

South Carolina's Brooke Blankenship reacts to an out during an NCAA softball game against...
South Carolina's Brooke Blankenship reacts to an out during an NCAA softball game against Delaware on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 4-1. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina Softball is heading to the SEC Championship after taking down Auburn 3-2 on Friday.

The Gamecocks trailed for most of the game before Jordan Fabian hit a 2-run home run in the 7th inning to take the lead for good.

With today’s win South Carolina became the first 10-seed in the SEC Tournament to ever advance to the championship.

Next, the Gamecocks will face either Alabama or Tennessee in the championship on May 13 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Chase ends with deadly crash in Greenville
Police: Teens killed in Greenville crash after chase in stolen car
Justin Moody
Murder suspect worked for 7 law enforcement agencies in SC
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer....
Former Greenville special ed teacher faces 20 rape charges in another state

Latest News

FILE - Softball
Clemson Softball advances in ACC Tournament following exciting finish
Carolina Panthers 2023 schedule announced
Kenzi Maguire rips the offering through the left side to plate a run in the 3rd.
Gamecocks take down Georgia
Furman forward Tyrese Hughey (15) and forward Alex Williams, right, celebrate their win against...
Furman to play Myrtle Beach Invitational