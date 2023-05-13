Gamecocks head to SEC Championship following historic win over Auburn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina Softball is heading to the SEC Championship after taking down Auburn 3-2 on Friday.

The Gamecocks trailed for most of the game before Jordan Fabian hit a 2-run home run in the 7th inning to take the lead for good.

JORDAN FABIAN GOES DEEP 💥



SOUTH CAROLINA TAKES THE LEAD ON A 2-RUN HOMER IN THE 7TH! @GamecockSoftbll pic.twitter.com/sVw3E02BAR — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 12, 2023

With today’s win South Carolina became the first 10-seed in the SEC Tournament to ever advance to the championship.

Next, the Gamecocks will face either Alabama or Tennessee in the championship on May 13 at 5 p.m.

